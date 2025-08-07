Guwahati: Minister Pijush Hazarika provided an update on the use of technology to improve flood management in the state on Thursday.

In a recent post on his X account, Hazarika said:

“Harnessing technology for resilient flood management

A final drone survey for the proposed flood mitigation project along the Tuni River in Majuli, focused on enhancing the wetland storage reservoir at Bhokati, was recently completed by the Majuli WR Division team.”

Every year, Assam’s Majuli, known as the world’s largest river island, faces severe flooding and erosion. These events damage crops, infrastructure, and disrupt the lives of local communities.

Over time, Majuli has faced a significant loss of land area, shrinking from approximately 1,250 km² in the early 20th century to just 483 km² by 2014, primarily due to ongoing erosion.

Flooding often submerges homes and fields, while erosion affects cultural sites and natural ecosystems.

Minister Hazarika emphasized the importance of meeting deadlines for flood and erosion control projects, stressing the need for timely completion.

This year, the government announced the construction of 300 km of new embankments, which are expected to be completed by mid-April, aimed at improving flood protection in vulnerable areas, including Majuli.

In addition, the restoration of 16 key wetlands across the state, including Vokoti Beel near Majuli, is underway as part of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth nearly Rs 635 crore.

These projects, supported by drone surveys, are designed to improve planning and execution with greater precision.

“As we use drone technology and enhance wetland management, we are moving toward more effective flood management,” said a senior engineer from the Water Resources Department (WRD). “Beels are essential to Majuli’s ecosystem. This project combines modern technology with traditional knowledge to protect them,” said a resident.

Residents of Majuli have expressed cautious optimism about the ongoing efforts. One local said, “We’ve seen the effects of erosion on our villages. But with better planning and monitoring, there’s hope that we can manage things more effectively in the future.”

This update reflects ongoing efforts to address flooding and erosion in Assam, focusing on combining modern technology, infrastructure improvements, and local knowledge to protect communities, agriculture, and the environment.