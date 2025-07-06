Guwahati: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister of Assam Jayanta Mallabaruah has refuted the allegations of possessing undisclosed land assets, labeling the charges as part of a targeted smear campaign ahead of elections.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, Mallabaruah described the accusations as “fabricated” and intended to mislead the public. He emphasized that the claims not only attacked his personal integrity but also disrespected the 1.06 lakh voters who have continuously supported him.

“This baseless propaganda has crossed all limits,” he stated in a post, adding that politicians often face conspiracies, but the latest attempt to tarnish his image was clearly politically motivated.

Mallabaruah reiterated that he has consistently followed all legal and constitutional requirements. He pointed out that candidates in Indian elections must file detailed declarations of assets, including those held by their spouse and dependents, with the Election Commission.

“I have declared my family’s assets during every election, and the details are publicly available on the Commission’s website. If anyone doubts their accuracy, they are free to approach the Income Tax Department or the courts,” he said.

Addressing claims that his wife holds hundreds of bighas of land, Mallabaruah called the numbers “absurd.” He questioned the logic behind the allegations, citing legal limits on land ownership.

“No individual can legally hold more than 50 bighas of land in Assam. How is it possible for my wife to own 75 bighas in one area, 150 in another, and 265 elsewhere?” he asked, dismissing the claims as “pure fiction.”

He also reminded the public of his past contributions, highlighting a case where he offered his own land for a government institution in Nalbari.

“People here know that I gave up my own residential land when the administration needed space for a public institute. Why would someone willing to donate land flout land laws for personal benefit?” he said.

Mallabaruah criticized certain media outlets and opposition leaders for amplifying the allegations without evidence. He made it clear that he wouldn’t respond to every baseless claim made for political or media mileage.

“I refuse to be dragged into a media circus. I trust that people who assess facts neutrally will eventually recognize the truth,” he said.

The allegations surfaced after Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi accused Mallabaruah of occupying approximately 85 bighas of non-cadastral government land along the Baralia River in Rangiya. Gogoi claimed the land falls within protected wetland areas.