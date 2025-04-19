Assam: Mild earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Nagaon

Guwahati: An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

It stated that the tremor occurred with its epicenter located at a latitude of 26.50 and a longitude of 93.27.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, NCS added.

Following the recent quake, the NCS confirmed the seismic activity on their official social media handle X, stating “EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/04/2025 07:38:25 IST, Lat: 26.50 N, Long: 93.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam.”