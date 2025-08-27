Dibrugarh: The Government of India has designated Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Rare Disease Cell), through an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, conveyed its approval to include AMCH as one of the premier government tertiary hospitals equipped with facilities for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of rare diseases.

With this, AMCH becomes the first medical institute in Assam and the Northeast to receive this prestigious recognition, and one of only 15 such Centres of Excellence across the country.

According to the memorandum, AMCH will carry out its responsibilities and activities under this designation in accordance with the provisions of NPRD, 2021, and the guidelines the Ministry issues from time to time.

Experts expect this recognition to enhance specialized healthcare services and medical research in rare and complex diseases, benefiting patients from Assam and the entire Northeastern region.

