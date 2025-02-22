Guwahati: A massive protest was undertaken by the Assam Youth Congress in Guwahati’s Six Mile on Saturday, sparked by the detention of Youth Congress Leader Zubair Anam and the assault on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain.

Zubair Anam after being “house arrested” said that free speech was violated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also condemned the attack on MP Rakibul Hussain as “an assault on democracy”.

He said while the Youth Congress team attempted to provide a memorandum regarding the attack on the MP to the Assam DGP.

He said that not only was the MP attacked, police personnel alloted for his security were assaulted too.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Interestingly the police have not yet taken any action on the accused despite any identification of the accused. If the DGP cannot take action on the accused, then he should quit “, Anam said.

“The Assam Police Service is no longer APS, it is now HBS-Himanta Biswa Service”, he added.