Guwahati: The third day of the 77th Biennial Session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Pathsala was marked by a spectacular cultural procession that highlighted the region’s diverse cultural heritage.

The procession was graced by the newly elected president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, who rode in a peacock-feathered chariot.

More than 5 lakhs people participated in the possession.

The streets of Bajali were filled with excitement and a festive atmosphere, as crowds gathered to witness the grand event.

Prominent figures, including Ranjit Kumar Das, President of the Reception Committee, Minister Kaushik Ray, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, Amiy Kumar Bhuyan, and numerous literature enthusiasts, were in attendance.

To ensure the procession’s success, the Reception Committee had formed a sub-committee, whose efforts made the event a memorable one.

Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Goswami, who inaugurated the procession, delivered a message of unity, saying, “Though the Asom Sahitya Sabha has faced some criticism, let this procession be a symbol of hope and positivity, emerging from the educational and cultural city of Pathsala.”

The procession featured cultural highlights such as the 300-year-old Bhogeshwari Temple of Bajali, a scene from ‘Beula Natak’ at the Natraj Theatre, and the giant Banyan tree at the Jalikhatta Police Station, the second largest in Asia.

It also showcased the Dubi Periharehwar Temple and several Satras of Bajali. Traditional rituals, including Bia Naam, Juna Naam, Oja Pali, and Nagara Naam, were performed, alongside folk music.

The procession also highlighted cultural performances from Barpeta’s Holi songs, Upper Assam’s traditional masks, Bhawna, and cultural acts from neighboring Bhutan.

The procession, which covered nearly 6 kilometers from Anandaram Barua Academy in Pathsala, culminated at the Bhattadev Kshetra of Assam Sahitya Sabha, leaving the entire region immersed in celebration.