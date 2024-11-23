Guwahati: After six days of the Dinjan boat tragedy in Chabua, Assam the body of Manoj Payaria was recovered near the river bank.

It may be mentioned that Manoj Payaria went missing on November 18 during a boat capsized.

However, it was later found that he was in fact forced into the water by another person identified as Amrish Mipun.

A video of the day showed that Manoj had rescued some people who fell into the water but later when he tried to board the boat, he was pushed into the water by Mipun.

It was reported that Mipun and Manoj had a personal issue due to which he was not allowed to board the boat despite it being in the middle of the river.

The police after the video went viral launched a manhunt and Mipun went into hiding.

However, two days after the incident he did surrender before the police.

Police said that Mipun had also confessed that he pushed Manoj over some personal clashes.

Further investigation is being carried out.