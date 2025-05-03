Assam: Manas Elephant deaths spark poaching fears, Bodoland council condemns loss

Guwahati: Officials at Manas National Park in Assam confirmed on Saturday the discovery of three deceased wild elephants near the India-Bhutan border, raising suspicions of poaching in the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Forest guards found the carcasses in the Palengshi Beat area of the Panbari range, located in the western part of the renowned Assam’s Manas National Park, close to the India-Bhutan border within the Bodoland Territorial Region on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Park officials have launched a comprehensive investigation into the deaths.

Although initial reports suggest poaching, authorities are thoroughly examining all potential causes.

An official involved in the investigation confirmed that the authority will conduct the post-mortem examinations within the forest before they perform the final rites of the deceased elephants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the discovery, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has expressed profound concern and condemned the incident.

BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro pledged a thorough investigation and swift justice, citing, “This is a grave matter. We will not tolerate any threat to our wildlife and will ensure strict action against those involved.”

Furthermore, Pramod Boro urged citizens to remain vigilant and collaborate in combating wildlife poaching, stating, “We must all come together to protect our precious wildlife and natural heritage.”