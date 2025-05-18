North Lakhimpur: A person was shot dead during a family feud at Simaluguri, Dhalpur, in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at Sesa-Rajgarh village under Simaluguri Police Outpost around 11 pm on May 17 when one Pranabjyoti Gogoi of Dubiya Chuk was shot dead by a 0.5 mm pistol by his companion Putukan Konwar.

According to local villagers, a woman named Kabita Gogoi from Dubia Chuk was married to Ranjit Raut, a resident of Sessa Rajgarh.

Due to ongoing family disputes, Kabita had been staying at her parental home for some time.

On the night of the incident, Kabita, along with Pranabjyoti Gogoi, Putukon Konwar, Nripen Konwar, and another woman, went to Ranjit Raut’s house with the intention of taking Kabita back to her marital home. However, a heated altercation broke out upon their arrival.

Amid the chaos, Putukon Konwar reportedly pulled out a 0.5 mm pistol and fired shots that hit Pronabjyoti Gogoi in the chest. Gogoi died on the spot.

Following the shooting, Putukon Konwar allegedly fired two rounds into the air before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Police have since detained Ranjit Raut, Kabita Gogoi Raut, and Nripen Konwar for interrogation. The prime accused, Putukon Konwar, remains absconding.