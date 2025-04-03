Assam: Man goes on hacking spree in Banderdewa, three injured

North Lakhimpur: Three people were injured after a man went on a hacking spree at Banderdewa, located on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate boundary.

The attack took place late Wednesday evening at a wayside fish market on the Arunachal Pradesh side of Banderdewa.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant, identified as Phassang Niya, 56, from Pallang, Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal Pradesh, attempted to take three kilograms of fish from a vendor without paying.

When the vendor refused, Niya attacked him and two others with a dao (machete), seriously injuring one of them.

The injured have been identified as Arun Hazarika of Borigaon, Jorhat, and Raju Das and Utpal Das of No. 2 Parbatipur, Harmutty, Lakhimpur.

The incident caused brief tension in the area before police from Banderdewa Police Outpost detained Niya and handed him over to Arunachal Pradesh authorities. The injured were admitted to Tamu Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Hospital.

Reports indicate that Phassang Niya had been arrested six months ago for attacking another fish vendor in the same market.