Guwahati: A 25-year-old man, identified as Lovely Sharma, was found dead inside a truck near National Highway 27 on Barpeta Road, Assam on Sunday.

The truck, bearing registration number PB11DF6391, had originated from Punjab, and the deceased had been serving as the truck’s helper.

The truck was transporting goods from Punjab to Assam when the incident occurred.

Lovely Sharma was a resident of Patiala, Punjab, and was reportedly traveling with the truck.

According to reports, the driver and the helper reportedly had dinner at a nearby dhaba before retiring to the truck for the night.

The following morning, the driver attempted to wake Sharma but discovered that he had died.

The Barpeta Road police have launched an investigation into the cause of death and are actively working to determine the circumstances.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.