Assam: Man found dead in Duliajan, family suspects murder

Guwahati: The body of a young man, was discovered in a rented house in Natun Colony, Duliajan, Assam, early Saturday morning.

The body was identified as Udit Gogoi. His family alleged that his death was a premeditated murder.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, Udit had recently visited Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh with friends. However, on Friday night, his body was left in the rented house. Following this, three of his friends surrendered to the police, leading to heightened tension among the local community and Udit’s family.

The three individuals who surrendered have been identified as Purnakanta Gogoi from Moran village in Charaideo, Arunjyoti Thakur from Charimuthia village in Lakwa, and Ratul Gogoi from Botamora village.

An FIR has been lodged against the trio at Duliajan police station, with suspicions arising from visible injury marks on Udit’s body. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident has caused a stir in the region, with residents eagerly awaiting the investigation’s findings.