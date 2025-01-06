Guwahati: A man from Katigorah in Cachar, Assam allegedly died by suicide after losing a huge amount on online gambling.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Siddeshwar Village in Katigorah.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Biswajit Malakar who reportedly died on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Assam: BJP leader Kamal Dey found dead in Guwahati

The incident has been linked to his alleged crippling addiction to online gambling.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Biswajit had lost a staggering Rs 12 lakh in the past few days, succumbing to the stress of his gambling debts.

Also Read: Meghalaya: VPP demands replacement of education minister

His body was discovered at his residence with a chip around his neck. However, this was not Biswajit’s first attempt at taking his own life, having tried twice before, only to be rescued by his family.

The police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the unbearable pressure of his gambling debts was the primary cause of the suicide.

However, an investigation to figure out other possible motives is also being carried out by the police.