Guwahati: A man was reportedly murdered in Jorhat, Assam on Monday.

As per reports, the man was beaten to death over a personal dispute.

The incident took place in the Mariani area of Jorhat, Assam.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Ghatorwar.

He was allegedly murdered by Pinku Hatibaruah in front of his family.

Locals stated that Pinku had also assaulted Ranjit’s brother and 10-year-old son.

Both of them are currently admitted to a hospital with severe injuries.

The police, following the incident, arrested Pinku before he could make a run.

Further investigation is being carried out.