Guwahati: Bengaluru police arrested a man from Assam in connection with the brutal murder of his live-in partner, whose body was found in a garbage truck over the weekend.

The accused, identified as Shamsuddin, was apprehended within 20 hours of committing the crime.

The victim, Asha, had been in a live-in relationship with Shamsuddin for the past two years after they met while working at a private firm.

Investigators believe that ongoing tensions between the couple—reportedly fueled by Asha’s alleged alcohol consumption and late-night phone conversations—led to a fatal confrontation.

During one such argument, Shamsuddin allegedly strangled her to death.

Police were alerted to the crime around 1:45 AM on June 29, and an FIR was registered by 2:30 AM. A probe was immediately launched, and CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracing the suspect’s movements.

Investigations have also revealed that Asha was a widow and mother of two children, while Shamsuddin is married with two children who live in Assam. The couple had been residing together in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area.

Following the murder, Shamsuddin reportedly transported Asha’s body on a two-wheeler and abandoned it in a garbage truck before fleeing the scene.