Guwahait: The Assam Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for posing as the personal assistant of the Chief Minister’s OSD.

The man who by profession is a driver was identified as Rupam Das.

Das, who was employed as a driver for a hired government vehicle, used his mobile phone to make calls to government officials and petrol pump owners, claiming to be the PA of the OSD to the Chief Minister.

A statement by the Crime Branch stated that according to the investigation, Das used his phone’s Truecaller app to display a fake designation, and asked for fuel to be filled in vehicles claiming they were part of the carcade of ministers or senior dignitaries.

He also instructed the officials to send the bills to the Office of the Assam Chief Minister.

The police revealed that Das’s modus operandi involved making phone calls to government officials and petrol pump owners, using his fake designation to gain their trust.

The fuels obtained by him were either filled in his own vehicle or sold for personal gain.

Das’s arrest comes after an investigation was launched into a complaint received from a certain sources. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.