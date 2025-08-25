Guwahati: The local administration on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 23-year-old youth in Assam’s Tamulpur district, following allegations that he was lynched after a road accident.

An official statement said the inquiry has been initiated considering the seriousness of the incident, public sentiment, and media reports.

District Magistrate Pankaj Chakravarty has tasked Goreswar Circle Officer-cum-Executive Magistrate Trilina Tiad to lead the probe and submit her report urgently.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Das, was returning from a nearby tourist spot with three friends when his car met with an accident at Bharali Chowk on August 20.

According to a complaint filed by the family at Tamulpur Police Station on Sunday, Abhishek was allegedly assaulted by a mob after the accident, which led to his death.

Friends of the deceased, who were also injured in the accident, alleged that when Abhishek stepped out of the vehicle to seek help, he was attacked by locals. He was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital in nearby Rangia.

A video circulated on Sunday showed the three survivors inside the car with injuries, while a group of people surrounded them. Local residents, however, have denied the allegations, claiming that Abhishek succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.