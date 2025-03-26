Assam: Luxmi Group shines at 2025 Global Tea Championship in Las Vegas

Guwahati: The Luxmi Group has secured top honors at the 2025 Global Tea Championship, in Las Vegas, reaffirming its position as a leader in premium tea production.

The company’s Gisovu White Tea from Rwanda earned the prestigious Origin Award for the finest white tea. Moreover, Attabarie PF from Assam, India, won the Premium Award in the Black Tea CTC (the largest category).

These accolades spotlight Luxmi’s dedication to crafting exceptional teas that seamlessly blend tradition with innovation.

“I congratulate our managers and workers for their relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Chairman Dipankar Chatterjee.

“The Luxmi Group has continuously refined its plantation practices from pruning and plucking to manufacturing to consistently produce high-quality teas. From Assam to Darjeeling and Rwanda, their dedication to excellence remains unwavering”, the Chairman added.

Managing Director of the Luxmi Group Rudra Chatterjee stated Luxmi’s commitment to elevating global tea standards.

“To make tea truly popular, we must produce the finest quality. Luxmi is committed to crafting exceptional teas sourced from the world’s finest regions. This includes flavorful Darjeeling from Makaibari, robust Assam from Attabarie, and bright Rwandan teas from Gisovu, “MD Chatterjee said.

Renowned among major global tea brands, Attabarie Estate produces high-quality Assam tea from TV1 and Assam Broad Leaf Jat cultivars, yielding a rich, well-rounded cup.

Situated in the fertile southern basin of the Brahmaputra River, Attabarie operates with advanced field management techniques and meticulous processing. The estate is Rainforest Alliance Compliant and Trustea Certified, underscoring Luxmi’s commitment to sustainability and ethical farming.

At an altitude of approximately 2,500 meters, Gisovu Estate thrives in Rwanda’s highlands, producing some of the world’s finest white teas.

Its bright, brisk, and golden liquor reflects the region’s rich soil, pristine climate, and the expertise of smallholder farmers and estate workers.

“These awards belong to every worker and farmer whose passion and skill make our teas extraordinary,” said Rudra Chatterjee. “Luxmi remains committed to excellence across all its origins Rwanda, Assam, and Darjeeling pushing the boundaries of quality and sustainability”.

The Global Tea Championship recognizes the world’s finest teas, celebrating excellence in flavor, leaf profile, and innovation.

Luxmi Group’s continued success at this prestigious event. The group reaffirms its mission to produce teas of unparalleled quality honoring the people and environments that make them possible.