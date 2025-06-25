Assam railway

Haflong: Authorities are working on war-footing to restore the Haflong-Silchar road and Lumding-Badarpur railway section, disrupted due to a massive landslide near Jatinga-Lampur railway station in Dima Hasao, Assam, to resume the services.

A heavy landslide on the existing NH 27 road filled the rail track with debris as the road above subsided, blocking both the railway and the road.

Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding Assam (DRM) Samir Lohani visited the site, taking stock of the situation on Wednesday.

During the visit, he said that around fifty thousand cubic meters of land had slipped from a nearby hill. He added that ten excavators have been pressed into service to clear the path.

He further informed that they will engage twenty more excavators shortly to clear the path, and they will clear the rail line by Sunday, June 29, 2025.

While railway officials are optimistic about meeting the Sunday deadline, some experts believe that the extent of the damage might pose challenges in adhering to the timeline.

Meanwhile, officials of the NHAI are assessing the area to find an alternative route. However, it couldn’t be certain when the road service will resume.

Several people are passing the landslide area on foot to the other end to reach their destination.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to learn that some vehicle drivers are taking advantage of the situation by charging an excessive fare than usual, up to five times, from poor travelers who have to reach their destination.

According to officials, several hundred trucks have been eagerly waiting at both ends for the path to be clear.

Notably, the route is a crucial line since vehicles carrying necessary supplies like rations, fuel, etc, for neighboring states of Assam, like Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and the Barak Valley district pass through the route.