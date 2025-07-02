Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take urgent action for the restoration of the historic British-era vertical-lift bridge over the Dikhow River in Sivasagar district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on July 1, Saikia expressed strong opposition to a proposal submitted by a group of Sivasagar residents, who had recommended dismantling the structure through a memorandum.

He argued that the bridge, believed to be the first vertical-lift bridge of its kind in India, stands as a symbol of Assam’s rich colonial heritage. Saikia added that the structure reflects the global recognition Assam tea received during British rule.

The Nazira MLA noted that engineers designed the bridge’s mid-section, built in 1935, to lift vertically and allow vessels to pass through the river.

Although the mechanism no longer functions, he asserted that authorities could repair and preserve it as a tourist attraction.

Saikia warned that dismantling the bridge would mean destroying a unique piece of architectural history in Sivasagar.

He also pointed out that the bridge branch of the State PWD had already conducted technical surveys of the structure.

In 2023, the department engaged in a series of discussions with the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) to assess the historical significance and restoration prospects of the bridge.

In his letter, Saikia urged the state government to commission a fresh structural assessment by the State PWD and to request the Directorate of Archaeology and ICOMOS to evaluate the bridge’s heritage status.

He also called for its declaration as a protected monument under the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Act of 1959.

Saikia further requested that the state seek funding for the bridge’s restoration and beautification from government sources, private organizations, or international bodies such as UNESCO.

Locally known as the Old Dikhow Bridge, the structure is located on AT Road in Sivasagar town.

Braithwaite and Co. (India) Ltd. of Calcutta built the bridge with a steel superstructure and screw pile foundation. The company began construction in 1925 and completed it in 1935.

Describing the bridge as a testament to colonial-era engineering, Saikia highlighted its architectural significance, historical value, and continued symbolic importance for the people of Assam.

He said the bridge not only served a functional role in connecting communities but also continues to be a source of local pride and a potential magnet for tourism.