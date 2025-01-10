Guwahati: A leopard that had reportedly strayed out of the forest in Tinsukia, Assam attacked and left multiple people injured in its wake.

The big cat, which had strayed into the human-dominated area in Doomdooma, went on a rampage, targeting anyone who crossed its path, eyewitnesses reported.

The first attack occurred near Philobari, where the leopard assaulted Srimanta Gohain, a man travelling from Torani to Philobari.

Shortly thereafter, the leopard struck again, this time targeting Rohin Moran, a pedestrian heading in the opposite direction, from Philobari to Torani.

Both attacks took place near the Small Tea Growers Association office, adjacent to the Bijuliban Middle English School in Philobari, Tinsukia district.

The injured individuals received preliminary medical attention, and authorities have been alerted to the situation.

Reports stated that the leopard attempted another attack on a woman in the same area, leaving residents on edge.

Efforts are currently underway to tranquillize the leopard and ensure the safety of locals.