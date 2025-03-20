Pathsala: Concerned over the rising health hazards and unhygienic conditions, locals have demanded a strict ban on spitting Gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala in public places of Pathsala town in lower Assam’s Bajali district.

Residents argue that the practice not only spreads diseases but also messes roads, walls, Public toilets, and public transport.

Citizens have urged local authorities to implement strict penalties and awareness campaigns to curb the menace.

A local resident said, “Spitting in public, spreads many diseases and other infections. We urge the authorities to impose stricter penalties and ensure proper enforcement of laws to maintain cleanliness and safeguard public health.”

Another resident stated that, “Many countries have strict laws prohibiting spitting in public places such as coffee shops, markets, roads, and sidewalks to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of diseases. In some parts of the country impose fines and penalties for public spitting.”

“These laws help maintain public hygiene, prevent infections, and encourage responsible civic behavior. The Assam government should impose a ban on spitting in public places.” the resident added.

However, officials have acknowledged the issue and assured that necessary action will be taken to maintain cleanliness and public health safety.