Assam: LJM stages protest over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

Dibrugarh: The Lok Jagaran Manch in Dibrugarh, Assam staged a protest on Tuesday against alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, including assaults on ISKCON temples.

A march was held from Chowkidingee playground to the District Commissioner’s office holding placards and banners.

The protesters called the attacks intolerable, terming them an assault on the global Hindu community and urged the Indian government to intervene and stop the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We have staged a protest against the Bangladesh government for charging false cases against the Hindus. We demand the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh,” said a member of Lok Jagaran Manch.

He said, “Our main demand is to stop atrocities on Hindus and other minority people in Bangladesh. We urged all the Hindus to unite and raise their voices against crime and atrocities committed against the Hindu people living in Bangladesh.”

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government Mohammad Yunus through the Dibrugarh District Commissioner.