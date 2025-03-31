Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, Assam has intensified its Wildlife Hazard Management (WHM) effort to improve aviation safety and prevent bird strikes.

As per the statement from the officials, the airport authority of LGBI has been implementing a wildlife mitigation strategy, with a multi-faceted approach combining effective wildlife management, rigorous monitoring, and public education to reduce bird and wildlife-related incidents on and around the airfield.

As a part of the strategy the authority has launched educational initiatives among local villagers, stakeholders, and the general public including public awareness campaigns organised at local marketplaces, village panchayats, and surrounding communities

These campaigns focus on the dangers of improper waste disposal, open slaughtering practices, and the creation of natural water ponds that attract wildlife to the area.

The authority has taken up measures both on the ground and in the air including waste management, ensuring proper waste disposal and minimising accumulation of litter around the airfield, which helps reduce attraction of birds and other wildlife,” the official said.

“A dedicated team conducts regular inspections to identify potential wildlife hazards, including the proximity of slaughterhouses and other attractants near the airfield. The authority has installed bird chasers, firecrackers, and various acoustic devices such as harmony MP3 units to manage birds at critical areas, especially along the runway and aircraft movement areas,” the official added.

The official further stated that the authority has deployed mobile bird patrols regularly to patrol the airfield using bird management equipment like shot launchers, sky shots, and thunder booms to discourage birds from entering restricted areas.

It said that the authority has assigned professional wildlife rescuers to trap and relocate wildlife and installed solar light insect traps and antiperching devices at key locations along the runway to further reduce bird attraction.

The airport’s WHM Team ensures continuous monitoring, particularly during the monsoons and low-visibility periods, when bird activity tends to increase

“These measures are crucial in maintaining a safe operating environment for aircraft. LGBI Airport remains committed to ensuring the safety of aircraft, passengers and staff with proactive measures and the active participation of the local community. By integrating both technology and education, the airport continues to foster a safe environment,” the official added.



