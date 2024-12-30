Dibrugarh: A leopard was spotted near the Performing Arts Center, close to China Gate, on the Dibrugarh University campus in Assam on Sunday evening, causing concern among students and staff.

University authorities immediately notified the Forest Department about the sighting. Upon arrival, the Forest Department found that the leopard had already left the area.

“We received information about the leopard sighting on campus. It is believed to have come from the nearby tea garden,” said an Assam Forest department official.

As a precautionary measure, the Forest Department has placed a cage on the University campus.

“The backside of Dibrugarh University is surrounded by tea gardens, and the leopard may have come in search of food,” stated a Dibrugarh University official.

Listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, leopard populations are currently threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, leading to a decline in many parts of their global range.