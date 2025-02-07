Guwahati: A leopard that had been wreaking havoc in a locality and surrounding villages in Duliajan of Dibrugarh, Assam, was finally apprehended on Thursday night.

The wild cat had been targeting livestock, including cattle and goats, spreading fear and panic among locals.

Although the captured leopard is now secure, villagers continue to live in fear as multiple other leopards have been spotted roaming freely in the area.

The forest department stated that it is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the residents in the area.

Efforts to trace any other stray leopard are also being carried out.

