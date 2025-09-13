Digboi: Poet, journalist, and senior lawyer Leela Upadhyay, correspondent of Dainik Janambhumi in Philobari, has been selected for the prestigious Kavya Prabha National Award, instituted by Kavyadhwani Assam.

The award will be conferred during the International Poetry Conference scheduled for November 1 at Barekuri in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Upadhyay’s journey in literature began in his school days with poems and articles that reflected his literary depth and social sensitivity.

Over the years, his work—published in newspapers and magazines—has captured the essence of rural life, cultural roots, and human values, establishing him as a notable voice in contemporary Assamese literature.

“Poetry is not just words, it is the mirror of people’s lives,” Upadhyay said, emphasizing the connection between his writing and the communities he represents.

Alongside his literary contributions, Upadhyay practices law at the Tinsukia District Court. Known for his approachable nature and ability to connect across communities, he has earned respect both as an advocate and a cultural voice in the region.

In 2017, he received the Robin Moran Rural Journalism Award for his contributions to grassroots journalism, recognizing his efforts to amplify the voices of ordinary people. His latest recognition with the Kavya Prabha National Award underscores the breadth of his work spanning literature, journalism, and public service.

Laxman Sharma, Vice President of the Digboi Journalists’ Union, said, “We are elated at the recognition conferred upon a fellow journalist. Upadhyay rightly deserves the award. Besides being a poet, he is known for the sharpness of his pen and for being bold and impartial in journalism.”

The announcement has been widely welcomed, with the Tinsukia district committees of various media organizations and journalists’ unions congratulating Upadhyay, calling the honour a fitting recognition of his contributions.

As Leela Upadhyay prepares to receive the award on an international platform, his journey continues to inspire, highlighting how dedication in words and actions can leave a lasting impact on society.