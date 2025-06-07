Guwahati: Intense search and rescue operations are currently underway in Guwahati’s Rupnagar area, Assam, after a major landslide, triggered by continuous heavy rains, reduced two houses to rubble on Friday night, leaving one person trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday when a massive rock and mound of earth fell onto two houses.

Sources indicate that one person, identified as Maneshwar Rajbongshi (60), remains trapped under the debris. Rajbongshi was reportedly buried when he came to inquire about what had happened.

Following the landslide, the authorities swiftly deployed personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, Fire services, and state police to the site.

Despite continuous rescue efforts, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Police, and Fire and Emergency Services have found no trace of the missing individual, even six hours after the incident.

The NDRF official confirmed the comprehensive efforts, stating, “We have deployed the teams, and they are working professionally. We have also deployed dog squads.”

Citing the precision of the operation, the official informed that the rescue team has identified the exact location of the trapped individual.

The official stated, “Big boulders are present, and once we remove them, we will be able to retrieve the victim.”

Rescue workers are racing against time to safely extract Rajbongshi amidst challenging conditions, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.