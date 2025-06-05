Guwahati: A deadly landslide struck the Pachali Colony area of Maligaon in Assam’s Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming the life of a woman and leaving several homes in ruins.

The incident, triggered by intense overnight rainfall, occurred around 2:00 AM when a portion of the hillside near House No. 8 suddenly collapsed.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud rumble that jolted residents from their sleep. Immediate rescue efforts were launched, with community members relocating others to safety. “Everyone was rushed into a nearby room as soon as the landslide hit,” said a local resident.

Tragically, two tenants living in a rented home beneath the slope were buried under the debris. One of them, a woman, was found dead in the early morning hours. Rescue operations continued throughout the day to search for any additional victims. Another resident, identified as Ragini Devi, suffered a leg injury while sleeping in Ward No. 7.

The landslide destroyed three houses and rendered at least three rooms uninhabitable. A long-standing guard wall built by the residents to protect against such incidents gave way under the force of the rain, prompting serious questions about the lack of government support. Locals allege that repeated warnings to the authorities about the area’s vulnerability were ignored.

“This happens every year. We’ve been maintaining the guard wall ourselves, but the government does nothing,” said a resident. They also highlighted the threat posed by a nearby tree, leaning dangerously close to homes, urging authorities to remove it before it causes further damage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased under the State Disaster Management Fund. While the gesture offers some relief, many in the community are voicing frustration over the reactive approach of the administration. “Why wait for someone to die before taking action?” questioned a resident.

As monsoon rains intensify, fear continues to grow among those living near the unstable hillside. The incident has reignited calls for urgent, preventive infrastructure and proactive governance. For residents of Pachali Colony, survival now depends not only on weather patterns but on whether their cries for help are finally heard.