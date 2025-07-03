Guwahati: Train services through Assam’s Dima Hasao district were brought to a halt on Wednesday after a massive landslide struck the Lumding–Badarpur hill section near Mupa station.

The incident occurred around 2:45 PM, blocking railway tracks with approximately 30 large boulders and nearly 100 cubic meters of soil and debris.

According to railway officials, small rocks continue to roll down the hillside, making the area unsafe and further delaying clearance efforts.

The Silchar–Guwahati Express (Train No. 15616) narrowly avoided the landslide, thanks to a timely alert by an on-duty watchman. The loco pilot applied the emergency brake and safely reversed the train to Mupa station by 3:18 PM.

In response, heavy machinery has been deployed for debris removal. Two excavators are currently working at km 53/2–3, while a JCB is being transported via track to the site after being loaded on a BFR at Mupa.

Multiple Trains Affected

Several trains headed toward Guwahati have been detained due to the disruption:

15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express: Controlled at Mupa after returning at 15:18 hrs.

13174 Kanchanjunga Express: Controlled at MXR, arrived at 16:05 hrs.

12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express: Controlled at New Haflong, arrived at 16:00 hrs.

15618 Dharmanagar–Guwahati Express: Departed Dullabcherra at 15:47 hrs, expected to be held at NHGJ.

14619 Agartala–Firozpur Express: Controlled at Jatinga Lampur after arriving at 15:45 hrs.

Railway authorities confirmed that train operations will resume only after complete clearance of the landslide debris. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with a focus on ensuring safety and resuming services as quickly as possible.

This is the second major disruption in the region within weeks. Rail services on the same Lumding–Badarpur hill section had been suspended earlier on June 23 following landslides between New Haflong and Jatinga Lampur.