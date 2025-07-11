Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam’s Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala on Friday visited the Star Cement plant in Assam, where a young engineer from Madhya Pradesh suffered an industrial accident.

“We stand with the family of Shiva Tiwari. Immediate compensation and strict safety protocols must follow,” Minister Rupesh Gowala posted on Friday after visiting the Star Cement plant at Chamata Pathar in Assam’s Sonapur.

The accident occurred early on July 9, 2025, when a coal dust explosion inside the plant’s old crusher unit turned fatal. Shiva Tiwari, a 25-year-old technical engineer working in the coal mill section, was caught in the blast while on duty.

The sudden eruption of burning coal dust caused severe suffocation and burns, resulting in his death on the spot. Several other workers were also injured during the incident.

Following the tragedy, the Labour Commissioner of Assam, accompanied by senior officials, visited the site to assess safety conditions.

Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a statement urging all industries to adopt proactive safety measures and ensure no such incidents are repeated.

He also directed the company to provide full compensation to the victim’s family and take immediate corrective actions.

“I urge all industrial units to take greater responsibility in securing the lives of their workers. No family should suffer such a loss while a loved one is at work,” the Chief Minister stated.

This devastating incident at one of Assam’s key industrial plants has drawn attention to urgent gaps in workplace safety. As investigations proceed and officials promise reforms, the tragic loss of Shiva Tiwari stands as a haunting reminder: safety is not a privilege; it is a right.