Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has expanded its academic offerings, introducing new Master’s programmes in Sanskrit and Bengali for its July 2025 academic session.

This expansion also includes a new Bachelor’s programme in Library and Information Science, said a statement. The university is also planning to launch a Master’s in Yoga, pending final approval from the UGC.

Beyond these new additions, KKHSOU has opened admissions for an over 50 academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate levels.

Staying true to its motto “Education Beyond Barriers,” the University continues to be a beacon of hope for learners aged 18 to senior citizens, including those unable to pursue regular academic programmes due to personal, geographical, or socio-economic constraints.

KKHSOU extends its offerings to a wide range of learners—working professionals aiming to upgrade their qualifications, home-makers looking to resume their academic journey, police and defense personnel, specially-abled learners, jail inmates, and life-long learners from all corners of Assam.

To meet these diverse needs, the University has embraced a flexible and learner-centric approach through innovative pedagogies, technology-integrated instruction, and a robust network of 337 study centres across the state—including 30 study centres in district jails.

The University presently offers 11 Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUGP) in disciplines such as Arts, Commerce, Computer Science, and Management.

It also provides 18 postgraduate programmes, including MA in various disciplines, M. Com, MBA, MSW, M.Sc. (IT), Mathematics, and Journalism and Mass Communication.

Admissions for the July 2025 session are currently underway and will remain open until August 30, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online from the comfort of their homes, benefiting from the University’s commitment to affordability and academic excellence.