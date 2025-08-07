Guwahati: The quest for a more just and empathetic society took center stage in Guwahati as the 2nd International Conference on Global Criminology and Victimology 2025 commenced its proceedings.

The event, hosted at Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University on Thursday, is a collaborative effort by the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, in partnership with the Critical Criminology Network of the British Society of Criminology and the Think Justice Foundation, and in association with the World Society of Victimology.

The ceremony was moderated by Nandarani Choudhury, Assistant Registrar (Academic), who initiated the proceedings with a warm welcome and introduction of the dignitaries on the dais.

This was followed by the State Anthem of Assam and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, signifying the auspicious beginning of the event.

Professor K.V.S. Sarma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, and Chief Patron of the conference in his speech extended heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed guests for their presence and support.

This was followed by the felicitation of dignitaries and introductory remarks by Professor Y.S.R. Murthy, Former Vice-Chancellor of Assam Royal Global University.

Professor Murthy commended the initiative and emphasised the contemporary relevance of the conference in advancing discourse in criminology and victimology.

A special address was delivered by Lucy Gorman, Consul General of the UK for Spain and Andorra, who offered insightful commentary on the global criminal justice landscape and shed light on progressive initiatives in victim rehabilitation.

The inaugural address was delivered by the Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson of the Law Commission of India.

In his address, Justice Maheshwari lauded the organisers for convening such a timely and meaningful academic forum. He underscored the necessity of deepening our collective understanding of criminology and social justice amid an increasingly complex criminal landscape.

He reflected on the rich legacy of India’s ancient criminal justice system while advocating for a dynamic and empathetic approach to contemporary legal processes.

Emphasising that justice is both retributive and restorative, he called for continuous evolution of the justice system to meet the demands of a changing society.

Bhanu Prakash Nunna, Managing Director of Think Justice Foundation, presented an overview of the conference, hailing it as a landmark initiative aimed at fostering global academic collaboration.

He noted that the three-day event will delve into both theoretical and applied aspects of criminology and victimology, aspiring to contribute significantly to the body of scholarly research in the field.