Guwahati: Assam’s Kaziranga National Park will halt jeep safaris indefinitely starting May 19 due to the approaching monsoon.

The decision follows an order issued by the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park.

Confirming the order, the Assam Chief Minister’s office in a post on X stated, “In view of persistent bad weather and poor road conditions, Jeep Safari at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May 2025 until further notice.”

In view of persistent bad weather and poor road conditions, Jeep Safari at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May 2025 until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sqdNx3uUHO — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 4, 2025

Notably, as the largest national park and tiger reserve in the Northeast, Kaziranga attracts significant domestic and international tourism, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros.

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park spans the Golaghat and Nagaon districts, with the mighty Brahmaputra River forming its northern boundary and the Karbi Anglong hills rising to its south.