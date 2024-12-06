Guwahati: Another remarkable success story unfolds in the realm of wildlife conservation as Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Assam launches conservation efforts for the critically endangered black softshell turtle.

The KTR has collaborated with the TSA Foundation India (TSAFI) to protect and conserve threatened freshwater turtles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This partnership comes at a critical time, as the black softshell turtle, endemic to the Brahmaputra basin, is listed as a critically endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Recognising the precarious future of the species, the Assam Forest Department and TSAFI launched a joint initiative focused on its recovery across the north bank landscape of Assam, particularly within the Biswanath Wildlife Division of KTR.

A key component of this initiative is the protection and artificial incubation of turtle eggs from the Nagshankar temple in Biswanath district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Every year, hundreds of eggs, which are at risk from predators such as mongooses and feral dogs, are collected and incubated under expert care.

After three months of incubation, the hatchlings are provided with neonatal care.

Also Read: Nagaland celebrates 6th Honey Bee Day

Most are released into identified wetlands during the post-monsoon season, while a small number are head-started for gradual release in the future.

The pilot release event saw the participation of local MLA Padma Hazarika, who emphasised the importance of community involvement and raising awareness about turtle conservation.

Highlighting the significance of these efforts, divisional forest officer of Biswanath Wildlife Division Khagesh Pegu emphasised the need for turtle conservation and encouraged similar conservation programmes modeled after the Nagshankar temple initiative.

Project coordinator at TSAFI Sushmita Kar highlighted the ecological role of the black softshell turtle, referring to it as the ‘Vulture of the Water’ for its critical scavenging role in maintaining the health of aquatic ecosystems.

The event was attended by Nagshankar temple committee’s secretary, students and teachers from Kusumtola High School, local community representatives, and forest staff, showcasing broad-based support for this initiative.

Since the project’s inception, over 600 black softshell turtles have been released into their natural habitat.

Each release site undergoes rigorous habitat suitability assessments to ensure survival of the turtles and successful integration into the wild.