Assam: Kaziranga emerges as birdwatching hotspot after landmark grassland survey

Guwahati: Kaziranga National Park in Assam, widely celebrated for its rich biodiversity and as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has now gained recognition as a key birdwatching destination following the completion of its first-ever grassland bird survey.

The development was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a milestone in India’s conservation journey.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also highlighted the Prime Minister’s appreciation, calling Kaziranga an attractive site for birdwatchers and urging tourists to explore the park’s unique avian habitats.

The landmark survey introduced advanced technologies for the first time in the region’s ornithological studies, including high-resolution drones, acoustic monitoring systems, and GPS mapping. These tools helped researchers identify and track several rare and elusive bird species across the park’s tall grass ecosystems.

Forest officials reported sightings of globally threatened species such as the Bengal Florican, Swamp Francolin, and various migratory waterfowl. These birds thrive in habitats that have previously received limited attention, with earlier surveys largely focused on Kaziranga’s flagship species like the one-horned rhinoceros and Asiatic elephants.

Veteran birdwatcher Ashish Mehta, who participated in the survey, described it as a personal milestone. “We spotted the elusive Finn’s Weaver nesting! I’ve waited over 20 years for this moment. Kaziranga has given me one of the most rewarding field days of my life,” he said.

Tourists, too, are discovering new reasons to visit the park. Rosy, a birder from Australia, said she was amazed by the variety of grassland bird calls captured through acoustic sensors. “It’s a birdwatcher’s paradise,” she noted.

Wildlife photographer Pramod Mahajan from Mumbai added, “I came for the rhinos but stayed for the birds. The early morning light over the grasslands with birds in flight—it’s surreal.”

Officials confirmed that data from the survey will guide new conservation strategies focused on bird habitats and community awareness. “We are now entering a new chapter where birds are as much a priority as big mammals in our conservation narrative,” said a senior biologist from the park.

Kaziranga, located in Assam’s Golaghat and Nagaon districts, is home to over 500 species of birds and is part of India’s Eastern Himalayan bird biodiversity hotspot.

Authorities are now working to promote eco-tourism trails and guided birdwatching tours, particularly during early mornings and post-monsoon months when bird activity peaks.

With these developments, Kaziranga offers a new draw for nature lovers—its whispering grasslands now echo not just with the calls of megafauna, but with the songs of rare and vibrant birdlife.