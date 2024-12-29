Dibrugarh: Kaushik Kashyap, a singer-songwriter from Assam‘s Dibrugarh has taken the music world by storm with his latest Hindi single, “Chandni Raat.”

The romantic ballad, released on YouTube channel “WECFY” music, has garnered significant attention within its first week, showcasing Kashyap’s talent and resilience.

Filmed amidst Dibrugarh’s heritage sites, the music video narrates the transformative power of love on an introverted individual. Notably, “Chandni Raat” was conceived and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that presented numerous challenges for Kashyap.

Forced to return to his hometown from Mumbai due to the lockdown, Kashyap faced financial and professional setbacks. With dwindling resources and mounting uncertainty, he found solace in his music.

Transforming his room into a makeshift studio, he poured his emotions and experiences into “Chandni Raat,” proving that creativity can flourish even in the face of adversity.

“This song is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome obstacles,” shares Kashyap, who invested his personal savings into the project. “Despite facing numerous hurdles, I persevered and brought this vision to life.”

Kashyap’s musical journey began at an early age, nurtured by his family’s musical background. After pursuing engineering, he followed his passion to Mumbai, where he collaborated with renowned artist Ali Quli Mirza. The pandemic, however, disrupted his career trajectory.

“Lockdown presented significant challenges,” Kashyap recalls. “I decided to channel my energy into creating something meaningful. ‘Chandni Raat’ is a result of that determination.”

Kashyap’s versatility as an artist is evident in his diverse projects. He composed and starred in the period short film “Hunz N Gunz” and has garnered acclaim for his Sufi-fusion track “Jogi De Naal” released by Zee Music Company.

His Assamese video song “Sadiya” was recognized by Assam Tourism for its contribution to promoting the region.

Drawing inspiration from Indian classical and Western music, Kashyap has cultivated a unique fusion style that resonates with a wide audience.

“Chandni Raat” serves as a powerful reminder that artistic expression can emerge from even the most challenging circumstances. As Kashyap continues his musical journey, his fans eagerly await his future creations.