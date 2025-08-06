Guwahati: A juvenile leopard was rescued on Wednesday from the premises of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam by Cachar Police and handed over to the Barak Valley Wildlife Division for release into a protected forest area following health checks.

According to officials, the animal was discovered within the hospital campus and was safely captured without incident. The Cachar Police confirmed the rescue in a post on X, tagging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state wildlife officials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Forest officials believe the leopard likely strayed into the area from nearby forest patches, possibly due to habitat loss and ongoing deforestation. A senior forest officer from the Barak Valley Wildlife Division, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that such incidents highlight the increasing frequency of human-animal conflict in fringe zones between forest and urban settlements.

The leopard falls under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which grants it the highest level of legal protection in India. Any harm or illegal possession of such wildlife carries penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Forest authorities are empowered to act promptly in such rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Incidents involving leopard sightings in urban or semi-urban areas have been on the rise in Assam, attributed to shrinking wildlife corridors and increased pressure on natural habitats due to construction, quarrying, and land encroachments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Wildlife conservation groups have raised concerns over the risk of such animals falling into illegal trafficking networks, which remain active in Northeast India. Conservationists noted that the leopard was fortunate to have been found and rescued early.

The swift response by the police and forest department has been appreciated by locals and environmental groups. A student from Assam University who witnessed the rescue described it as a reminder of the urgent need to protect natural habitats and address the root causes of human-wildlife conflict.

The rescued leopard is currently under veterinary observation. Authorities have confirmed it will be released into a secure forest area once it is deemed fit.