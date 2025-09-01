Guwahati: A high-level delegation from Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, led by President Maulana Mahmood Madani, arrives in Goalpara district in Assam to address concerns over recent eviction drives that have displaced over 50,000 families, predominantly from the Muslim community.

The visit follows the organization’s strong condemnation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of targeting Miya Muslims through “hate-filled” policies.

The Jamiat has demanded Sarma’s removal and legal action under hate speech laws, citing the evictions as discriminatory and inhumane, in violation of Supreme Court directives. The delegation visited relief camps, including Betbari, to express solidarity with displaced families and pledged continued support for the affected.

However, CM Sarma announced on X on Monday that the delegation, comprising Maulana Mehmood Madani, Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi, Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi, Maulana Khalid Anwar, Qari Naushad Adil, Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi, and Maulana Salman, is under strict surveillance by the Assam Police due to the sensitive situation in Goalpara ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections scheduled for early 2026.

A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is presently visiting Goalpara district, Assam. Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the @assampolice will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 1, 2025

The district administration is on high alert to maintain public order, with Sarma emphasizing that peace and stability are paramount.

He dismissed Jamiat’s allegations as politically motivated, asserting that eviction drives target illegal encroachments to reclaim 182 square kilometers of land for Assam’s development.

Tensions have escalated as Sarma accused external forces, including Jamiat and Congress, of exploiting the evictions to destabilize Assam.

The Jamiat, however, maintains its stance against injustice, vowing to uphold its legacy of supporting the oppressed while navigating the politically charged atmosphere.



