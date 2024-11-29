Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Ranjit Kakoty, the prime accused in a massive online trading scam that swindled Rs 260 crore from around 1.5 lakh investors in Assam.

This is the latest development in the ongoing investigation into a series of investment scams plaguing the state.

The chargesheet, filed before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati, accuses Kakoty and his associates of using the online platform “TradingFx” to lure investors with misleading documents, false promises, and fraudulent practices, the agency said in a statement.

The ill-gotten gains were then allegedly misappropriated for personal enrichment, it said.

Despite the complex nature of the case, the CBI managed to complete its investigation against Kakoty within a commendable 90 days of his arrest, said the agency.

Advanced forensic tools were employed by the CBI to identify a significant number of investors who fell victim to the scheme. The investigation also continues to unearth additional details about the criminal conspiracy and potential involvement of other co-conspirators, it added.

This chargesheet is one of several filed by the CBI as part of a larger probe into 41 Assam Investment Scam cases. These investigations were initiated at the request of the Assam government.

The Dibrugarh case stemmed from a complaint filed with the Dibrugarh Police Station, alleging that Kakoty promised investors threefold returns within 18 months through “TradingFX.” However, after initial returns, Kakoty allegedly stopped communication and failed to return the promised funds.

Since taking over the investigation, the CBI has intensified its efforts by conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states and union territories. These searches resulted in the seizure of electronic devices like mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops that could hold crucial evidence.

The agency has also traced databases containing details of investors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated schemes.

The CBI has already filed chargesheets against other accused individuals involved in separate Assam Investment Scams. These include cases against Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, Tapon Bora, and Monalisa Das.

In a separate case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended Gopal Paul, a key accused who had been evading authorities.