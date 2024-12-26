Guwahati: The police have apprehended an interstate gang of thieves from Uttar Pradesh for stealing valuable equipment from mobile towers across Assam.

The gang, which had been operating with the help of local youth, was caught red-handed in the Baitamari area of Bongaigaon district.

According to reports, the gang had been involved in multiple thefts across Assam, targeting mobile towers and stealing batteries and other equipment.

Three members of the gang – Shakir Khan, Nabed, and Mainur Ali – were arrested while attempting to steal a Radio Remote Unit (RRU) from a mobile tower in Nisha Kayethpara.

The police also seized a vehicle, registered under AS01BM6454, which was used by the gang for their operations.

This incident is not an isolated one, as two other RRUs were stolen from mobile towers in the same area months ago.

Further investigation is being carried out.