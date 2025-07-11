Written by –Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In Jorhat’s China Mora National School, the boundaries between classroom and farmland blurred beautifully as Agriculture Minister of Assam Atul Bora shared a stirring video of students in uniform planting paddy saplings under the guidance of their teachers.

The initiative, rooted in tradition yet innovative in execution, embodies a powerful statement: practical agriculture belongs in education.

“An ideal example for the new generation… This hand-worked agriculture will play a special role in raising student interest in the agricultural sector,” wrote Bora, praising the students and teachers for grounding academic life in real-world farming.

This mirrors a broader movement. Since 2005, China Mora Jatiya Bidyalaya has integrated seasonal crop planting into its curriculum, giving students hands-on exposure to agriculture while teaching them the seed-to-harvest cycle, crop science, and soil stewardship.

Meanwhile, across Assam, more than 50,000 schoolchildren in over 500 schools now cultivate organic vegetable plots. In many cases, they even sell the produce to support midday meal programs, fostering healthy eating habits and nurturing entrepreneurial skills.

This initiative matters globally, as it reconnects youth to their roots. Modern education often sidelines traditional knowledge. By sowing seeds, students are rekindling cultural ties to the land and reclaiming ancestral farming wisdom.

But this is not just about tradition, it’s about building skills and launching careers. Hands-on farming helps students develop expertise in agricultural science, sustainable farming practices, and business creation, areas ripe with potential.

Through Assam’s agricultural schemes, these young learners could become pioneers in precision farming, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), AI-augmented cultivation, seed banking, and farm-based startups.

Moreover, Jorhat is emerging as a hotspot for research and innovation. The region is home to institutions like Assam Agricultural University, the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, and NKV, all contributing to a growing ecosystem of agricultural R&D.

Students in this environment are now exploring topics like indigenous rice seed preservation through the Annapurna Seed Library, the use of AI and drones in farming, and MSP-driven mustard and paddy cultivation campaigns.

They are also engaging in agritech innovations such as vermicomposting, eco-friendly pest control, and precision seeding through demonstrations of drum seeders.

However, this initiative is more than a school program; it’s a beacon for the world. Integrating agriculture into education nurtures creative and resilient young minds, preparing them to tackle urgent global challenges such as food security, climate change, and rural employment.

Jorhat’s model, raising future farm-preneurs and scientists, proves that education can be rooted in the soil while reaching for the future.

This represents a forward path for Assam’s agricultural future. Students can now launch seed libraries, composting businesses, or organic produce ventures.

As scientific careers in agriculture expand, driven by the increasing use of AI, drones, and biotechnology, the opportunities for agricultural research and innovation are growing steadily.

The dream of rural entrepreneurship is also becoming achievable. Supportive state policies, including increased Minimum Support Prices (MSPs), funding for FPOs, and credit schemes, are helping make agriculture a viable economic option.

Through these efforts, students may not only safeguard heritage rice varieties and promote eco-friendly farming but also become key players in preserving agro-biodiversity.