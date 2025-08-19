Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday night following the tragic death of an infant earlier that day.

The infant, the daughter of Sinta Deka and Utpal Boroloi, allegedly died after falling from a phototherapy machine during treatment for jaundice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to reporters on the hospital premises, the Chief Minister described the incident as both “deeply painful and shameful.”

He said, “The baby was placed on a phototherapy machine for jaundice treatment, but tragically fell and lost her life. Such a lapse is unacceptable.”

Sarma formed a three-member inquiry committee that included the Director of Medical Education, an Additional Chief Secretary, and an official from AIIMS. He directed the committee to submit its findings within three to four days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We have already issued suspension orders. This is not just a mistake; it is also a crime, intentional or unintentional,” he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that even though GMCH has adequate infrastructure, staff negligence led to the incident.

“I personally inspected the arrangements. There was no shortage of equipment, yet staff placed three babies together on one machine, and the baby’s weight was excessive. This was a serious lapse, whether committed by a doctor or a nurse,” Sarma remarked, adding that since 2006, he had never encountered such an incident.

He further warned that the episode could damage the reputation of GMCH, one of Assam’s premier medical institutions. “This incident does not align with GMCH’s prestige. It will harm the hospital’s reputation if we don’t hold those responsible accountable,” Sarma said.

The bereaved parents will meet the Chief Minister at his office today. Expressing his grief, Sarma said, “I feel ashamed and unhappy due to this incident. I have invited the parents to my office to meet them personally.”

To prevent similar tragedies in the future, the Chief Minister convened a video conference with all medical colleges in the state, involving Commissioner Sidharth, Deputy Commissioners, and heads of medical colleges. “We will frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure such incidents never happen again,” he assured.

This incident has sparked public outrage and raised serious concerns about hospital safety and accountability at Assam’s largest government-run medical institution.

Established in 1960, GMCH stands at Bhangagarh in Guwahati and remains Assam’s premier medical institute, serving thousands of patients from across the state and neighboring northeastern regions.

Over the past six decades, it has played a pivotal role in medical education and healthcare delivery. Alongside GMCH, other key medical colleges in the state include Assam Medical College (Dibrugarh), Silchar Medical College, Jorhat Medical College, Tezpur Medical College, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (Barpeta), Diphu Medical College, Nalbari Medical College, Kokrajhar Medical College, and Dhubri Medical College, all of which are crucial to the state’s healthcare system.