Dibrugarh: Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning rat-hole mining, the illegal practice continues unabated in the Margherita-Ledo area of eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The recent tragic collapse of a rat-hole mine in Dima Hasao should have served as a stark warning, but it appears no lessons have been learned.

Sources indicate that illegal mining activities are ongoing in the Lalpahar area, falling under the Lekhapani forest range in Margherita.

“While illegal mining had been halted in the reserve forest under the Lekhapani range for the past two months, it has now resumed with renewed vigor in Lekhapani RF, Tipong RF, Tirap RF, and Pharpur RF,” revealed a source.

“Despite being aware of these activities, the forest department remains conspicuously silent,” the source said.

Sources alleged that coal mafias are operating a well-organized syndicate, effectively controlling the situation.

“The resumption of illegal mining in the reserve forest is deeply concerning,” stated an environmentalist.

“The use of heavy machinery like Poclain JCBs for digging and excavation poses a significant threat to the fragile forest ecosystem. If this continues, the reserve forest will face irreversible damage,” he said.

He further emphasized the impact on wildlife, stating, “These areas are crucial elephant corridors. The illegal mining activities are severely disrupting elephant movement, putting both the animals and human populations at risk. The concerned departments must urgently address this issue.”

Concerned citizens have repeatedly raised their voices against this illegal coal excavation, but their concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Ranjan Chowdhury, a concerned citizen, recently used his YouTube channel to highlight the rampant illegal rat-hole mining in the Margherita-Ledo area.

“Illegal coal mining is an organized crime, with coal mafias operating with the alleged support of corrupt politicians,” Chowdhury alleged.

“Trucks laden with illegally mined coal ply on the highways with impunity, demonstrating the brazenness of this illegal activity,” he said.