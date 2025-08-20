Guwahati: Illegal coal mining and transportation have reportedly reemerged in Assam’s Ledo and Margherita regions of Tinsukia district, despite ongoing government efforts to address the issue.

Residents and community groups allege that illegal coal extraction is being facilitated by powerful networks, including organized coal mafia groups. This reappearance has raised concerns over environmental degradation and revenue losses for the state.

The issue of illegal coal mining is longstanding in Upper Assam, particularly in coal-rich areas such as Ledo, Tikak, Malu Pahar, and Namdang. Locals report frequent movement of trucks transporting coal, both during the day and at night. “It often appears that these operations continue with little oversight,” said a resident from Margherita.

Reports suggest that organized groups, including business operators, transporters, and possibly some officials, are involved in the activity. These coal mafia groups are believed to control much of the illegal mining activity.

These groups reportedly extract coal from abandoned mines and forested areas, using either forged or improperly obtained transport permits to move it.

Environmental advocates have voiced concerns over the ecological impact. Unregulated mining is reportedly contributing to soil erosion, water pollution, and the degradation of agricultural land. “We are noticing significant environmental changes in the region,” noted one environmental activist.

The situation has also raised law-and-order concerns, with occasional conflicts reported between rival coal mafia groups over control of mining and transport routes. While the authorities have conducted raids in the past, residents say that mining activities often resume shortly afterward.

Community members are calling for more consistent monitoring and enforcement. “We are requesting sustained government action rather than temporary measures,” said a resident from Ledo. “Protecting the region’s natural resources should be a long-term priority.”

There are allegations of inaction at certain checkpoints, raising concerns about the effectiveness of enforcement.

Experts warn that without tighter regulation, the problem could further impact the region’s environmental balance and governance systems.