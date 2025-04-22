Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in Assam has launched a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) program in Biomedical Science and Engineering.

According to a statement by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the program will be offered by the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology (JBMSHST) and will include collaborative learning experiences with AIIMS Guwahati and NIPER Guwahati.

The institute said the program equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to innovate in fields such as medical devices, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.

“The problems of tomorrow will not fit into traditional silos,” said Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, during the launch event. “This program brings together engineering, medical sciences, and pharmacology to prepare students to address complex healthcare challenges in a rapidly evolving world.”

Senior representatives from partner institutions, including Prof. Ashok Puranik, Director of AIIMS Guwahati, and Prof. U.S.N. Murty, Director of NIPER Guwahati, were also present. Both praised the program as a pioneering initiative that will foster collaboration between engineers, scientists, and clinicians.

The curriculum will span pre-clinical, para-clinical, and clinical domains, and include advanced modules in AI for medicine, biomedical devices, pharmacology, and wearable technology. A key highlight of the program is the clinical immersion component, allowing students to work directly with surgeons and healthcare professionals.

Applications for the program open on April 25, 2025, and close on May 25, 2025. Prospective students can apply through the IIT Guwahati academic portal at iitg.ac.in.

The program is open to students from the 2024 or 2025 Class 12 cohorts who studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology, and secured a minimum of 75% aggregate marks. Candidates who have cleared the IISER Aptitude Test 2025 are also eligible.

Rahul Mehta, CEO of the Mehta Family Foundation, which is supporting the initiative, said the program offers a “transformative academic experience” by combining strengths from leading institutes in healthcare, engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences.