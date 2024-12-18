Dibrugarh: An expert from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday visited Dibrugarh, Assam to study the artificial flooding problem.

During the artificial flooding crisis last monsoon in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister announced that experts from IIT would be consulted for a permanent solution to the problem.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following this, IIT expert Rajiv Bhattacharya arrived at Dibrugarh on Monday.

He, along with a team of engineers from the Public Works Department, inspected various sections of the Dibrugarh protection drain running through the city.

The expert reviewed multiple aspects of the issue and assured that a detailed report would be submitted within a month.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to reporters, Rajiv Bhattacharya said, “We have got a letter from the chief minister’s office about the flood problem of Dibrugarh. PWD and the Water Resources Department has already done a planning. I have come here to know about their plan. This is my field visit mainly to check the drainage system and problem of the drains,”.

It is worth mentioning that the prolonged issue of artificial flooding in Dibrugarh has caused significant distress, and residents fear that the situation could worsen in the coming monsoon if immediate measures are not taken.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has initiated the cleaning of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain in Dibrugarh since December 7, 2024.

In the first phase, the work involves the removal of approximately 30,000 cubic meters of silt and debris.

The drain, measuring an average depth of 1 meter, a width of 6 meters, and a length of 5,000 meters, is being cleaned in the first phase.

The cleaning process is being carried out using advanced equipment, including super suckers, poclains, and barges, depending on the convenience and requirements of each section.

According to officials, the entire drain cleaning project is expected to be completed by March 2025.

The Dibrugarh Town Protection(DTP) drain a crucial stormwater drainage system spanning 9.5 km has failed to flush out rainwater from the town because of illegal encroachment and dumping of garbage and plastic in the drain.