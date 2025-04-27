Assam identifies one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that the state authorities have identified only one Pakistani citizen who lives in Tinsukia following her marriage to a local resident.

Addressing the media persons in Dibrugarh, Assam CM said, the state has only one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia district, and she has married a local citizen.

Chief Minister Sarma noted that the woman is the only Pakistani citizen in Assam and has applied for a long-term Visa.

He stated that the state has approached the Government of India seeking clarification on whether it should allow her to stay or repatriate her.

The Chief Minister asserted that this is an isolated incident, and otherwise, there are no Pakistani citizens residing in Assam.

CM Sarma further stated that India should take tough action against Bangladesh also, but these are strategic decisions; we should not go beyond a point.

“As a Chief Minister, we can request, but the government of India will take the decision after considering all security aspects, whether it addresses Pakistan and Bangladesh at the same time or one by one”, the Chief Minister added,