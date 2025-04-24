Guwahati: Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Guwahati, Assam, have developed a highly sensitive, eco-friendly, and affordable optical sensing platform for cholesterol detection. The institute announced the innovation on Wednesday, April 23.

According to a press release, the new technology assures to improve early detection of life-threatening conditions such as atherosclerosis, venous thrombosis, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, myocardial infarction, and certain types of cancer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Cholesterol, a vital lipid produced by the liver, plays an essential role in human health by acting as a building block for vitamin D, bile acids, and steroid hormones.

However, an imbalance, especially high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as “bad” cholesterol, can cause arterial plaque buildup, reducing blood flow and increasing the risk of serious health issues.

To address this, the research team designed the new sensing platform as a point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tool.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It can detect cholesterol at extremely low concentrations, even below the standard reference range.

This feature makes it ideal for personalized health monitoring and early detection of lifestyle-related illnesses.

The researchers tested the sensor’s performance on various real-world samples, including human blood serum, experimental rat serum, and milk.

Across all tests, the platform exhibited high sensitivity and selectivity, demonstrating its potential for wider use in clinical and diagnostic applications.

Currently, the device remains at the laboratory prototype stage.

The researchers published their findings in Nanoscale, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, highlighting the platform’s potential to advance healthcare diagnostics through sustainable and accessible technology.