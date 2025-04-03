Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken a suo motu cognisance into the alleged detention of a journalist in Guwahati, Assam, who was covering a protest related to financial irregularities at the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd.

The NHRC stated that these allegations if proven true, constitute a potential violation of the journalist’s fundamental human rights.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, demanding a comprehensive report on the incident within four weeks.

Reports stated that on March 25, 2025, Panbazar Police reportedly summoned and detained journalists after questioning the bank’s Managing Director about alleged financial irregularities.

The detention occurred without any stated official reason, it stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the initial media reports also stated that the protestors were demanding a thorough, high-level investigation into alleged financial mismanagement within the bank. They urged authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for any wrongdoing.